Ballinasloe Draft Local Area Plan goes on public display

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Draft Local Area Plan for Ballinasloe is now on public display.

Written submissions or observations can be made until December 3rd.

The draft plan and associated reports for the period from 2022 to 2028 are available for inspection at the planning office in County Hall at Prospect Hill in the city, at Ballinasloe Library or at Ballinasloe area office.

It can also be viewed online at consult.galway.ie

All submissions received in the consultation period will be taken into consideration before the plan is adopted by Galway County Council.