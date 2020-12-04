Ballinasloe couple wins Christine Buckley Volunteer of the Year Award

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 2020 Christine Buckley Volunteer of the Year award has been given to a Ballinasloe couple.

Arthur and Deborah Carr are responsible for the mental health support line Galway East Life Support as well as the city’s Claddagh Watch Patrol, which runs volunteer patrols aiming to prevent deaths by accident and suicide on its waterways.

Together they have recruited and trained over 80 volunteers for the Claddagh Watch Patrol, and every week they are on the bridges of Galway.

Volunteer Ireland chief executive Nina Arwitz says Arthur and Deborah have a clear passion for helping others and dedicate so much of their free time to supporting those in crisis.

Other Galway winners include Helena Clarke for her contribution to the Glenamaddy Boyounagh Heritage Centre gathering data and preserving records; Joe Murphy from Galway city who dedicates his time to visiting schools and events on behalf of Trócaire; and Frank Glynn who has dedicated over 60 years of his life to helping the Milltown Community.