Galway Bay FM

15 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Ballinasloe Councillors want to see a proactive approach to flood relief schemes

Share story:
Ballinasloe Councillors want to see a proactive approach to flood relief schemes

Ballinasloe Councillors are pushing for a proactive approach to flood relief schemes in the area, and are calling for more urgency with the works

The issue has become even more pressing following the impact of storm Debi across Galway at the start of the week

Councillors have been sharing their frustration at the huge delays to the scheme and the lack of support from the OPW

Councillor Michael Connolly explains that delegations to the OPW began 9 years ago:

Share story:

County's first Public Private Partnership for social housing to be located in Tuam

The county’s first Public Private Partnership for social housing is to be located in Tuam with 60 homes A site in the council’s ownership at B...

Ryan Tubridy to turn on Christmas lights in Clifden

Ryan Turbidy will be turning on the Christmas lights in Clifden. He’ll be lighting up with town with festive cheer on the same night Patrick Kielty ...

Galway to be included in Emergency Business Flooding Scheme

The government has announced financial supports for businesses affected by Storm Debi and Galway is included Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney is extendin...

Public information meeting on impact of proposed 92 modular homes in Ballinasloe

A public information meeting on the impact of the proposed development of 92 modular homes in Ballinasloe is to take place tomorrow evening. Locals have r...