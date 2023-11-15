15 November 2023
Ballinasloe Councillors want to see a proactive approach to flood relief schemes
Ballinasloe Councillors are pushing for a proactive approach to flood relief schemes in the area, and are calling for more urgency with the works
The issue has become even more pressing following the impact of storm Debi across Galway at the start of the week
Councillors have been sharing their frustration at the huge delays to the scheme and the lack of support from the OPW
Councillor Michael Connolly explains that delegations to the OPW began 9 years ago: