Ballinasloe Councillors want to see a proactive approach to flood relief schemes

Ballinasloe Councillors are pushing for a proactive approach to flood relief schemes in the area, and are calling for more urgency with the works

The issue has become even more pressing following the impact of storm Debi across Galway at the start of the week

Councillors have been sharing their frustration at the huge delays to the scheme and the lack of support from the OPW

Councillor Michael Connolly explains that delegations to the OPW began 9 years ago: