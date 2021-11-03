Ballinasloe councillors reject local budget for 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe councillors are the latest elected representatives in Galway to unanimously reject the proposed budget for their local area for 2022.

It comes as councillors in the Tuam, Loughrea and Athenry-Oranmore municipal districts also voted against their local budgets at County Hall this week, citing serious concerns over funding shortfalls.

The message has been unified and consistent, with Ballinasloe councillors this afternoon agreeing that the county has effectively been ‘abandoned’ by central Government.

Discussion this afternoon focused on the fact that while funding remains stagnant and chronically below minimum levels needed, costs continue to spiral and services are falling further and further behind.