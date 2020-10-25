Ballinasloe councillors reject draft budget for 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The draft budget for 2021 for the Ballinasloe area has been rejected by councillors.

The six member group gathered at County Hall this week, where Head of Finance Ger Mullarkey presented the draft with a total expenditure of over 8.6 million euro.

The 8.6 million euro would represent an increase of almost 831 thousand euro on 2020, with the majority of extra funds going towards roads maintenance.

Fianna Fail councillor Michael Connolly voted to propose the budget on the understanding that further funds would be coming on-stream, and was seconded by Fine Gael councillor Peter Keaveney.

However councillor Tim Broderick raised a motion to reject the draft and was supported by Independent councillor Eileen Parsons and Sinn Fein councillor Dermot Connolly.

Independent councillor Declan Geraghty abstained from the vote.