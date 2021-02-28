Ballinasloe Councillor welcomes additional resources to tackle widespread illegal dumping

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Independent Councillor for Ballinasloe Evelyn Parsons has welcomed the confirmation that two additional litter enforcement officers are being resourced by Galway county council to tackle illegal dumping in the area.

It was also confirmed to Councillor Parsons that the bills office are currently progressing legislation for CCTV use that will help identify and prosecute offenders.

“I had it confirmed last week that two additional litter enforcement officers are being resourced with the Council as well as the fact that waste presentation order will be instigated. A new geo mapping initiative will be another huge step forward in identifying non compliant individuals in this war on waste” said Cllr Parsons

“People need to urgently take personal responsibility for how their rubbish gets managed and confirmed that the Bills office are progressing appropriate legislation for CCTV use which will be another important tool to help identify and prosecute offenders” She concluded.