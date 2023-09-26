Ballinasloe Councillor sends strong warning to criminals targetting the area

Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe Councillor Declan Geraghty has sent a strong warning to criminals targetting the area.

The issue of rural crime was discussed at a recent Ballinasloe Municipal District meeting.

Councillor Geraghty has highlighted the importance of having active community alert systems in place in areas like Ballinasloe

As a member of the Joint Policing Commitee, he is placing a huge focus on tackling crime in the area: