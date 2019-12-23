Ballinasloe councillor encourages locals to take precautions following ‘frightening’ shooting incident

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballinasloe councilor is encouraging locals to take precautions this Christmas following a shooting incident in the town.

Councillor Aisling Dolan is asking the people of Ballinasloe to keep all doors and windows locked and to check on vulnerable neighbours over the next few days.

It’s after shots were fired at a house in Brackernagh in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Nobody was injured during the incident but extensive damage was caused to the porch and front door of the house as well as a van parked in the driveway.

The homeowner had been sitting in the front room of the house when the incident occurred.

Gardai are appealling for anyone who was around Brackernagh between 2:30 and 3am on Sunday to contact them at Ballinasloe Garda Station on 09096 31890.

Local Councillor Aisling Dolan says it’s a frightening situation.

