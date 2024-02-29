Galway Bay FM

29 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Ballinasloe councillor Declan Geraghty joins new Independent Ireland party

Share story:
Ballinasloe councillor Declan Geraghty joins new Independent Ireland party

Ballinasloe councillor Declan Geraghty is joining the newly formed Independent Ireland party.

It was set up late last year, with Galway/Roscommon Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice becoming the third TD to join earlier this month.

Councillor Geraghty will stand in the Ballinasloe area for the upcoming local elections on behalf of Independent Ireland.

Councillor Geraghty first took office for the Ballinasloe area in 2019, serving as an Independent councillor since then.

Share story:

Grá Fest to kick off in Galway city tomorrow

A Love Festival is hitting the streets of Galway city from tomorrow, Leap Year Day. Grá Fest will take place from tomorrow until Sunday with events all w...

Mairead Farrell introduces bill in Dáil to tackle "wild west" digs accommodation

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has introduced a bill in the Dáil aimed at improving an aspect of the rental market she calls the “wild west”....

An Bord Pleanala approves housing development in Clifden

An Bord Pleanala has approved a housing development in Clifden, that was originally rejected by county planners. The project, led by TML Properties Ltd, w...

UG SU President slams accommodation provider for 'scandalous' price increases

University of Galway’s Students’ Union President is slamming a private student accommodation provider in the city for its ‘scandalous...