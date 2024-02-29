Ballinasloe councillor Declan Geraghty joins new Independent Ireland party

Ballinasloe councillor Declan Geraghty is joining the newly formed Independent Ireland party.

It was set up late last year, with Galway/Roscommon Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice becoming the third TD to join earlier this month.

Councillor Geraghty will stand in the Ballinasloe area for the upcoming local elections on behalf of Independent Ireland.

Councillor Geraghty first took office for the Ballinasloe area in 2019, serving as an Independent councillor since then.