Ballinasloe business celebrates 75 years in operation

Share story:

A Ballinasloe-based business is celebrating 75 years in operation.

KPW Print was first established in 1949 by Sylvie Kelly in a property in St. Michael’s Square.

Five generations of Kelly’s later, the company is thriving in a 40,000 square foot factory in Poolboy Industrial Estate.

The commercial print business is one of the biggest employers in the area.

KPW Print works with companies of all sizes, from large multinationals to small local businesses.