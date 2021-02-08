Ballinasloe bus service reinstated for healthcare workers

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A morning bus service from Galway city to Ballinasloe has been reinstated for healthcare workers, following a brief suspension.

The National Transport Authority confirmed the 6.30am resumed this morning, after a brief suspension last week.

The NTA says a reduced number of bus services on Route 20/X20 are currently being provided under a temporary emergency direct award contract between the NTA and Bus Éireann.

Roscommon/Galway Independent Deputy Denis Naughten argues the service is vital for many people who work in Portiuncula Hospital, including over 30 medical and nursing students.

He says without the bus connection, some students would face high travel costs each day.