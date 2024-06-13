Galway Bay FM

13 June 2024

Ballinasloe and Portumna students win prizes at An Taisce Green Schools Water Awards

Students from Ballinasloe and Portumna have taken home prizes at the annual An Taisce Green Schools Water Awards.

Kira Mills from St. Cuan’s Ballinasloe took home the top prize in the An Taisce Water Flag National Poster competition.

While Transition Year students from Portumna Community Colllege were the runners up for the Regional Water Ambassador award.

They are: Michael O’Sullivan, Sadhbh Mechan, Chloe Mannion, Conor Winters, Ciaran O’Brien and Maeve Goode.

