Ballet Ireland first ever children’s show comes to Baboró

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballet Ireland is bringing its first ever show for children to Baboró International Arts Festival in Galway.

The show, ‘The Glasshouse’, has been performed at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Electric Picnic.

The ballet piece, by Irish Choreographer, Róisín Whelan, is a narrative about how small, conscious efforts can help rejuvenate our planet.

‘The Glasshouse’ will come to the Baboró International Arts Festival for Children during its run from the 14th to the 23rd of October.