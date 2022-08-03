Baily Point Salthill faceworks to commence with scaffolding erected today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Scaffolding has been erected today at Baily Point in Salthill, as faceworks are due to commence.

Mayor of Galway Clodagh Higgins is among those who have been highlighting the declining nature of the external facade of the building, at both a local and national level for years.

The Baily Point complex is host to residential apartments, along with businesses, such as the Omniplex cinema.

Today, Mayor Higgins is confirming the works are to begin, and she says it’s a positive day for her local area