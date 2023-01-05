Bags of excrement thrown at Galway TDs at Gort meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bags of excrement were thrown at two Galway TDs last night during a meeting in Gort.

Junior Minister for Disability Anne Rabbitte and Deputy Ciaran Cannon were both subject to the attack by an attendee.

They were at a public meeting to discuss the approval of a controversial Biogas plant in Gort.

A number of TDs from across the political spectrum have come to their support online, with some calling for the incident to be investigated by Gardaí.

