Backlog of 1,500 children awaiting eye appointments at Tuam Primary Care Centre

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 1,500 children are on a waiting list for eye appointments at Tuam Primary Care Centre.

The matter was raised by local Councillor Donagh Killilea at this week’s meeting of the Health Forum West.

He said the situation was unacceptable, with some children waiting 2 years – including those of a very young age where early intervention is crucial.

Speaking in response, Breda Crehan-Roche, Chief Officer of Community Healthcare West, said that Covid-19 had stalled many services.

But she gave an assurance that a full time opthalmologist post would be filled in the new year.

However, Councillor Killilea was not entirely satisfied with the response – nothing that significant backlogs existed long before Covid-19 did.

Councillor Killilea says it’s not acceptable that children in urgent need of early intervention are left waiting for so long – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…