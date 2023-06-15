Backlash over new system of booking city council playing pitches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposed new online system of booking City Council-owned playing pitches has come in for strong criticism.

The matter came up for discussion at this month’s meeting of the local authority.

It was claimed the current system of booking the pitches had worked adequately over the years and that the online system could lead to added difficulties and costs for clubs.

Criticism was levelled at Council management for what was termed a lack of consultation and the matter is now to be further scrutinised over the next 6 months

Councillor Declan McDonnell outlined his concerns to Máirtín Ó Catháin.