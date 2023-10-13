Baboró kicks off and promotes its inclusive accessible programme

The Baboró International Arts Festival for Children gets underway today.

The annual event see artists from all over Europe come to Galway for a range of arts performances and exhibitions.

The official opening of the festival will be held at the Galway Arts Centre at 4 tomorrow afternoon (Saturday).

Also, as part of the inclusive accessible programme there will be a bespoke audio description and touch tour of Jessica Wilson’s exhibition I See You Like This.

This will take place tomorrow week, October 21st at the Galway Arts Centre from 10 to 11am.

It will be led by facilitator Mo Harte and is designed for children who are blind, visually impaired, on the autistic spectrum, are non-verbal or have additional needs.