Baboró children’s festival returns to full capacity with 50 live events in Galway

Galway Bay FM newsroom – The Baboró children’s festival is returning to full capacity this year with 50 live events and across Galway theatres, galleries, schools and communities next month

The 26th Baboró International Arts Festival, which was launched last night, will take place over 10 days from October 14th-23rd.

Companies from all over Europe and Ireland will bring a mixture of events across dance, drama, circus, spectacle, art and stories to Galway.

Barboró Artistic Director Aislinn O hEocha is hoping for a big turnout.