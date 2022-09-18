Aware charity launches free life skills programme in Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – National mental health charity Aware is launching a free life skills programme in Galway from tomorrow.

It aims to help people over the age of 18 dealing with depression, or anxiety and stress, to navigate everyday life.

The six-week long programme is available both online and in-person.

The in-person programme begins on Tuesday evening in the Connacht Hotel, and must be booked in advance online

Aware Director of Services Stephen McBride outlines who the programme is aimed at