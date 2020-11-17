Awards for three Galway photographs in national competition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A photograph taken on the Aran Islands has been named the overall winner of the Love Your Coast Photography Competition, with further pictures taken in Kinvara and Mace Head also winning awards.

An integral part of the Clean Coasts programme for the past ten years and organised by An Taisce, This competition for amateurs had four categories: Coastal Heritage, Coastal Landscape, People & the Coast and Wildlife & the Coast and had a prize fund of €5,000.

This year, Clean Coasts received over 1,000 entries and the 40 best shots were shortlisted for an online gallery which showcased the stunning coastlines of Mayo, Wexford, Donegal, Galway and Sligo.

Ivan Donoghue was named overall winner with his picture ‘Jellyfish & Diver’ that was taken off the Aran Islands. It also won the Wildlife and the Coast Category. Third in that Category was Sean O’Callaghan and his picture ‘Limp Leviathan’ taken on Mace Head.

Dara Vaughan and his picture ‘Blue Hour at Dunguaire Castle’ taken in Kinvara, won first prize in the Coastal Heritage Category and the picture Limp

A gallery of the winning photographs can be found on www.cleancoasts.org

Photo – 1st place – Ivan Donoghue, Jellyfish and Diver

Aran islands, Co. Galway