16 November 2023

Award-winning seafood business in Kilcolgan completes €172,000 investment

Award-winning seafood business in Kilcolgan completes €172,000 investment

An award-winning seafood business in Kilcolgan has completed a €172,000 investment, supported by Bord Iascaigh Mhara

The investment by Kelly Oysters based will see the business expand sales of mussels for the domestic market.

€74,844 of the investment has come from the Brexit Processing Capital Support Scheme, implemented by Bim.

Kelly Oysters was first set up by Michael Kelly in 1952.

HIs son Diarmuid says this latest investment has seen the introduction of a new production system which will package small sized bags of mussels suitable for home preparations.

He sees this as opening the doors for new sales channels at home and abroad.

Kelly Oysters recently won a prestigious Euro-Toques Food Award for its Blue Rope Mussels, and for its contribution to regenerative aquaculture in Ireland

