Award-winning Galway company, Armour, bought by Granite Digital

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Award-winning Galway city company, Armour has been bought by digital agency Granite Digital.

The team of 12 will join Granite, which is Ireland’s largest independent digital agency.

Armour, which was founded in Galway in 2010, will lead the agency’s product development division

The aquisition will see the Eyre Square based enterprise focus on delivering new projects in Europe and the US.

The addition of Armour is expected to boost Granite Digital’s revenues beyond €14m this year.