Galway Bay FM

9 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Award-winning artist commissioned to develop new sculpture for Salmon Weir pedestrian bridge

Share story:
Award-winning artist commissioned to develop new sculpture for Salmon Weir pedestrian bridge

An award-winning artist has been commissioned to create a new sculpture for the Salmon Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge.

The statue “Gailbhe” by Wicklow artist Alan Clarke will be a visual representation of Galvia or Gaillimh.

She’s a mythological princess of the Firbolg Tribe, after whom Galway is said to be named.

Alan Clarke says he’s delighted to have been selected, having been chosen out of 26 applicants for the project.

“I’m looking forward immensely to getting to work on this project over the coming weeks and months. I believe I have created a design that is captivating and unique, that will enhance an already very beautiful setting. I hope that the people of Galway, and visitors to the city, will feel the same when it is unveiled later this year.”

 

Share story:

Galway/Roscommon TD slams Government's new housing guidelines as 'an assault on rural Ireland'

Galway/Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice has slammed new Government housing guidelines, saying it’s an assault on rural Ireland. He says that urging ...

Buaile Bó Ballyloughane project searches for school and community group ambassadors

Galway City Council is searching for local schools and community groups to get involved with its ambassdor programme for its new biodiversity project R...

Councillor slams Galway Active Travel funding allocation as 'farcical'

The allocation of Active Travel funding announced for Galway yesterday is being slammed as ‘farcical’ Councillor for the Tuam area Andrew Redd...

Government funding rolls out courses at Galway's two universities for students with intellectual disability

150 students with an intellectual disability will start a third level course in September, including at Galway’s two universities. It’s after ...