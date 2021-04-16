Award of 15,000 euro for Galway city 9 year old injured on Dutch airport escalator

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city 9 year old girl who injured her legs after her luggage caught in an escalator at a Dutch airport has been awarded 15,000 euro

The Irish Independent reports that Madison O’Shaughnessy sued both the airport in Schiphol and Ryanair through her mother Sonya of Lios na Ruin Ballybane

Barrister Alan Ledwith told Dublin Circuit Civil Court that Ryanair had been let out of the case and The Royal Schiphol Group had offered Madison, now aged 11, a settlement of €15,000 which he was recommending to the court.

The accident happened in June 2018 when Madison had her own small luggage case which became entangled with part of the escalator, pulling her down several steps.

The court heard that Madison suffered multiple small scrape marks to both her legs and had been left with very light scarring

Judge John O’Connor approved the €15,000 offer together with Circuit Court costs against the Schiphol airport operator.