Aviva staff to renovate Galway Rape Crisis Centre this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 25 staff from Aviva Galway will renovate the Galway Rape Crisis Centre in the city this weekend.

As part of the company’s charitable programme, the local staff will carry out the much needed upgrades tomorrow afternoon.

The project is being supported by global restoration company Belfor with the provision of skilled labourers and materials.

The renovations will include indoor painting, new flooring and shelving, as well as essential electrical work.

Caitlín Flanagan from Aviva Galway says the company’s staff are driving the project.