Galway Bay FM

3 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Average weekly earnings in Galway rise by 4% in a year

Share story:
Average weekly earnings in Galway rise by 4% in a year

Average weekly earnings in Galway have risen by around 4 percent in the past year.

In 2023, average earnings stood at €845 per week in Galway – around €35 higher than in 2022.

Galway comes in with the seventh highest weekly earnings average, with most of the top earning counties in the east.

The highest average earnings can be found in Dublin, at €1,063 a week, followed by Kildare at €964.

While CSO figures show the lowest average weekly earnings are in Donegal, at €678.63.

Nationally, average weekly earnings increased by around €40 in a year, with the national average now €895.

Meanwhile, the average ANNUAL salary in the country stood at just under €54,000 in 2023 – around €2,000 more than the previous year.

In Galway, the average annual salary last year was just over €50,000.

Share story:

Training and education roadshow to travel Galway towns this week

A training and education roadshow is travelling to four Galway towns this week. ‘Making the Link for Work’ aims to introduce attendees to the ...

Planning refused for controversial energy storage facility near Portumna

Planning permission has been refused for a controversial energy storage facility near Portumna. It’s one of three projects being advanced by Coolpow...

Insomnia Coffee opens two new cafés in Knocknacarra and Westside

Insomnia Coffee has opened two new cafés in Knocknacarra and Westside following official openings over the weekend Galway Hurler and Insomnia Brand Ambas...

New improved Dome to be erected at Galway Lawn Tennis Club

A new and improved dome is being erected at Galway Lawn Tennis and Sports Club on Threadneedle Road. The original dome was blown down at the start of the ...