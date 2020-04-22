Average rents in Galway City dropped by 10 % in final quarter of 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report reveals that average rents in Galway City dropped by 10% in the final quarter of 2019.

The findings are published in the Residential Tenancies Board Q4 report, which is compiled in conjunction with the Economic and Social Research Institute.

According to the report, standardised average monthly rents fell in Galway city by 127 euro in the final quarter of 2019, while year on year rents increased by 5.7%.

In the county, monthly rent dropped by 98 euro in Q4 2019 – with year on year prices increasing by 9.1%.

Nationally, average rents climbed by 6.4% percent last year, which is the lowest annual increase since the start of 2014.

Outside Dublin, monthly rent prices stood at 922 euro in Q4 2019, however, Galway is one of seven counties where monthly rents remained above 1000 euro in the same period.