Average rainfall in Galway up over 30% last month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Average rainfall in Galway increased by over 30% last month compared to January 2020.

Data collected by Met Eireann at Mace Head and Athenry shows an extra 84 millimetres of rain fell between both weather stations over the period.

Individually, rainfall increased by 48 millimeters in Athenry and 35 millimetres at Mace Head.

Nationwide, rainfall was above average in most parts of the country in January.

The number of rain days ranged from 15 days at Roches Point in Cork to 29 days at Belmullet in County Mayo.