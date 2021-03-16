Average property prices up 6% across the West

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Average property prices are up by over 6% across the West.

CSO figures show that residential property prices in the region were six times higher when compared to the national average in the year to February.

According to the report, residential property prices across the country rose by 1.1% in the year to February.

The border region saw the sharpest increase at 7.6%, that’s followed by the West at 6.3% and 3.4% in Dublin Fingal.

Meanwhile, the largest drop in average prices over the period has been recorded in Dublin’s Dun Laoghaire Rathdown – which is down almost 3%.

Residential property prices in Ireland excluding Dublin were 2.4% higher in the year to February, with house prices up by 2.5% and apartments by 0.5%.