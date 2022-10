Galway Bay fm newsroom – The average house in Galway city takes just four weeks to sell, with prices rising by 3.1 percent between July and September.

In the city, the average house price is now €330,000, while in the county it has risen by 2.4 percent to €210,000.

Nationwide, there is disparity in the rate of inflation, with MyHome.ie registering a fall in asking prices of 1.3% in the third quarter of the year.