Average County Galway house price exceeds €300,000

The average price of a home in County Galway has now exceeded €300,000.

It’s a rise of €15,000 since the last Daft.ie report in June, and a rise of seven percent in a year – but still below the national average.

In Galway City, prices in the third quarter of 2024 were 4% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 6% seen a year ago.

The average price of a home in the city is now €389,000 – well above the national average of just under €350,000.

Economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the report Ronan Lyons says it all comes back to the lack of houses available on the market: