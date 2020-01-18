Average city home now costs €325 thousand

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The average home in Galway City is now worth almost €325 thousand – while its counterpart in the county is worth just under €175 thousand.

According to the Irish Independent Price Survey for 2020, it’s expected prices will rise by several percent over the course of this year.

According to the price survey, the average home in Galway City is now worth €323 thousand – a rise of 5 percent over the past year.

It’s predicted that prices will rise by a further 3 percent in the year ahead.

Meanwhile, in the county, the average property is worth €173 thousand – an increase of 2 percent over the last 12 months.

It’s estimated that prices will rise by about 2 percent over the course of this year – with Tuam noted as the fastest growing town in the region.

Nationally, the largest increase was in Co. Donegal – where house prices rose by 12 percent to now stand at €235 thousand on average.

While the biggest drop – some 3 percent – was recorded in Dublin South County, where the average home is currently worth €745 thousand.

The most expensive property market overall is Dublin 6 – where the average home will set you back €850 thousand.