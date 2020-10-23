Average age of COVID cases in Galway is the youngest in the country

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The average age of COVID-19 cases in Galway is the youngest in the country by a significant margin.

Figures from the CSO also show that the number of Covid-19 cases being confirmed in Galway every week, that are linked to outbreaks, has quadrupled in the past month.

Overall, there has now been 1,743 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Galway to date, with a median age of 26.

That’s the lowest in the country by a considerable margin, with Limerick at 35 and Sligo and Waterford at 37.

The highest figure is in Mayo, with a median age of 47.

Meanwhile, there’s also been a major surge in the number of weekly cases in Galway that are linked to outbreaks of the virus.

For the week ending September 18th, 43 new cases across the county were identified as being linked to an outbreak.

By October 16th, that had risen to 178 confirmed cases linked to outbreaks in Galway over the course of the week.

During that time, there’s also been a rise of over 600 percent in the overall number of confirmed cases being reported in Galway every week.