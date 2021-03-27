Average age of Covid cases in Galway drops further and remains lowest nationwide

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The average age of Covid-19 cases in Galway has dropped further, and remains the lowest nationwide.

The average age is now 31 – four years younger than the next county in the national tables.

It’s the lowest figure in the country, and well below the national average of 38.

The next lowest average ages are in counties Longford and Sligo at 35, followed by Kerry at 36.

The highest figure was recorded in Mayo, where the average age of confirmed cases stands at 42.

Meanwhile, the average age of those in Galway who have died from Covid-19 is 81, which is below the national average of 83.