Average age of Covid-19 cases in Galway still the lowest nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The average age of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Galway is still the lowest nationwide.

CSO figures for cases up to last Friday show the figure for the county remains at 33 years of age.

It’s followed by Sligo at 35, while several counties share the next lowest age of 37.

Meanwhile, the latest figures show Galway had 92 confirmed cases of Covid-19 last week directly linked to outbreaks of the virus.

That’s the third highest figure nationwide, behind Dublin at 210, and Cork at 156.