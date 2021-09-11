Average age of Covid-19 cases in Galway still lowest nationwide

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The average age of Covid-19 cases in Galway is still the lowest nationwide by a significant margin.

According to the CSO, the average age of confirmed cases is currently 27 – that’s five years younger than the national average of 33.

The next lowest average age is Limerick at 30, followed by Leitrim and Westmeath at 31- while several counties have an average age of 32.

The highest average age of confirmed cases is recorded in Co. Mayo, at 36.

Since the pandemic began, Galway has consistently had the lowest average age of confirmed cases nationwide.