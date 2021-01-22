Average age of Covid-19 cases in Galway remains lowest nationwide

Galway based Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS), Ireland’s largest privately-owned contract laboratory, has launched PCR COVID-19 private testing as part of the expansion of the firm’s clinical laboratory facilities in the west of Ireland. The service is available to both private industry and public health in Ireland. The new molecular laboratories at CLS adhere to the highest industry standards including procedures aligned and complying with ISO 17025. Photo Martina Regan.
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The average age of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Galway remains the lowest nationwide.

The figure is unchanged from last week at 31 years of age – followed by Sligo at 33, and Kerry at 35.

However, the age profile has increased significantly in recent weeks.

Shortly before Christmas, the average age of confirmed cases in Galway was just 26.

The latest figures show that Galway has an incidence rate of 1,017 per 100 thousand – and recorded 2,624 new cases over the past 14 days.

