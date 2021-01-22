Average age of Covid-19 cases in Galway remains lowest nationwide

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The average age of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Galway remains the lowest nationwide.

The figure is unchanged from last week at 31 years of age – followed by Sligo at 33, and Kerry at 35.

However, the age profile has increased significantly in recent weeks.

Shortly before Christmas, the average age of confirmed cases in Galway was just 26.

The latest figures show that Galway has an incidence rate of 1,017 per 100 thousand – and recorded 2,624 new cases over the past 14 days.