Average age of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Galway remains lowest nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The average age of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Galway remains the lowest nationwide.

According to new figures from the CSO, the average age now stands at 31 – the lowest in the country, followed by Sligo at 33 and Kerry at 35.

However, the age profile has increased significantly in recent weeks.

Shortly before Christmas, the average age of confirmed cases in Galway was just 26.

The latest figures show that Galway has an incidence rate of 1,094 per 100 thousand – and recorded 2,822 new cases over the past 14 days.

Director of Public Health for the West, Dr. Breeda Smyth, says with hospitals under pressure, we all have to play our part in halting the spread of Covid-19.