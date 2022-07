Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Irish Water is reporting high demand for treated drinking water on the Ballinasloe Regional Water Supply Scheme.

They are seeing demand across the domestic, commercial and agricultural sectors.

As a result, Irish Water and Galway County Council are appealing to people to conserve water wherever possible.

The affected area includes Ballinasloe Town, Ballinure, Sheepwalk, Kiltormer, Laurencetown, Redmount Hill, Eyrecourt and Meelick.