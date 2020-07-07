Australian Head of Mission to Ireland to visit Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Australian Head of Mission to Ireland is to visit Galway today.

Robert Owen-Jones is to visit the city over two days in a bid to examine the cultural and business opportunities in the West.

Robert Owen-Jones will begin his itinerary with a meeting with Galway Chamber of Commerce.

This will include local business leaders as well as firms with strong ties with Australia such as local employer Siteminder.

The Australian Head of Mission to Ireland will then travel to GMIT for an afternoon briefing.

Tomorrow, Robert Owen-Jones will meet a group of over 50 native Australians who are resident in Galway at a private briefing at the Harbour Hotel.

The visit comes as Australia is currently going through trade negotiations with the EU on a trade agreement.