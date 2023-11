Australian and New Zealand journalists visit Galway

Seven travel journalists from Australia and New Zealand have been exploring Galway, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The aim of the trip is to showcase some of the luxury and sustainable tourism experiences.

The group will include a visit to Kylemore Abbey, Lough Inagh Lodge Hotel and Éan.

They also stayed overnight at Ballynahinch Castle and the city’s Hardiman Hotel.