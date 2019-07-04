August deadline for tenders relating to Galway-Athlone greenway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An August deadline has been set for contractors interested in the planning and design of a new greenway linking Galway and Athlone.

A multi-disciplinary team of engineers and consultants is being recruited to oversee all planning and design phases of the project.

Westmeath County Council is currently seeking tenders for a 3 million euro contract for the team and the deadline for submissions of interest is August 8th.

It’s expected the planning and design phases of the project will take 3 years to complete but no specific route for the greenway has been selected yet.

The greenway will ultimately form part of a 270 kilometre cycling route stretching all the way to Dublin.

More at 11….