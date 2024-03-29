Galway Bay FM

29 March 2024

ATU staff to exhibit artworks in city churches to mark Easter ceremonies

Student teachers in creative arts from ATU Galway are to showcase a special art exhibition in city churches for Easter ceremonies.

Their exhibition, called “The Passion”, is a series of artworks that symbolically narrate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

It’ll form a focal point for the Way of the Cross, an ecumenical ceremony which begins at St Nicholas Collegiate Church at noon on Good Friday.

It concludes at St Augustine’s Church.

The Passion exhibition, which was curated by ATU lecturers John Langan and Maria Moore, runs at the two churches until tomorrow

