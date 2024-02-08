Galway Bay FM

8 February 2024

ATU secures €20m for research offices and staff recruitment

Atlantic Technological University has secured almost €20m to enhance research and innovation opportunities for the region.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris announced the funding as part of a €84m investment in Technological Universities.

The TU RISE programme will establish, equip, and staff regional research and innovation offices within TUs across the country.

The funding will also go toward staff development and recruitment, along with postgraduate training and supervision.

