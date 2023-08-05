ATU records 11 percent rise in Round Zero CAO offers

Atlantic Technological University recorded an 11 percent rise in CAO offers in the July/ August period last year.

People receiving offers at this time include additional mature applicants, access applicants, as well as QQI FET applicants

A total of 863 offers were extended this week in Round Zero by the Central Applications Office

Round Zero offers concerns applicants who are not competing with Leaving Certs or those assessed on other criteria.

Over the course of July and August, ATU has made a total of 1,711 CAO offers in Rounds A and Zero.

Dr. Billy Bennett, Vice President for Academic Affairs & Registrar at ATU says the impact the new university has had on the region is starting to show in this CAO data

Round One offers will be issued on Wednesday, 30th August and Round Two on September 11th.