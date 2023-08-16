ATU President urges Galway homeowners to rent a room to students

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The President of the Atlantic Technological University is urging Galway homeowners to consider renting a room to students.

As we head ever closer to the start of a new academic year, students across Galway are feeling the crippling effects of the ongoing housing crisis.

Anyone interested can visit ATU Student Pad.ie to find out more and list their property for free.

Dr. Orla Flynn has delivered this message on X, formerly known as Twitter.