ATU-led study shows that Ireland’s smallest mammal is under threat

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A study led by ATU Galway has found that Ireland’s smallest mammal, the pygmy shrew, is under threat and quickly disappearing.

The study, in collaboration with SETU, has identified that the pygmy shrew is being outcompeted for food – by the invasive greater white-toothed shrew.

The invasive shrew is three times bigger, and while it initially preys on larger insects, it’s been seen to switch to smaller insects which the pygmy shrew relies on.

Dr. Allan McDevitt, head of ATU’s Department of Natural Sciences, spoke to Rachel Timoney to explain how the invasive species first came here: