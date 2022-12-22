ATU launches survey on sustainability of tourism on Galway’s islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – ATU have launced a survey to gather information on the sustainability of tourism on the islands in Galway and Donegal.

The purpose of the survey is to gain a better undrstanding of the industry on the islands and how to minimise environmental damage caused by tourism.

The first stage has collected infomation from tourists on the islands, while the second part will focus on the local residents.

Islands included in the survey are the Aran Islands of Inis Mór, Inis Meáin, Inis Oírr and Inisbofin in Galway and Árainn Mhóir and Oileáin Thoraí in Donegal.

Co principal investigator on the survey, Diarmuid Conghaile (pron cunn-eel-a) of ATU, believes the data will be very beneficial