22 January 2024

ATU gets lion’s share of remote campus multi-million euro fund

Atlantic Technological University is to get the lion’s share of a remote campus 4.5 million euro fund to be shared among 6 institutions.

ATU will receive 2.6 million euro across its campuses, while the University of Galway will get 230 thousand euro as part of the regional funding announced by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

The government says the fund is part of its commitment to support, grow and sustain third level education in remote areas.

Minister Harris says the aim is to minimise the cost of delivering services across multiple sites, as well as travel costs between campuses.

